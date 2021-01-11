As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Frank Silva at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Richard Neil Cahoe Sr., male, 55. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 150 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: “K.O.” Tattoos: tattoos of lightning bolt, devil, rabbit, eagle and an eye on the right arm; a dot on the left arm; “Joanne,” “Haylee,” “Marlee” “Khylee” and “Richard” on the chest, and “CAHOE” on the back. His probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of dangerous drugs (methamphetamine), a Class 4 felony.
• Martine Rodriguez-Prettybird, male, 25. Height 5 feet 9 inches, weight 135 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. His probation violation is for the original conviction of criminal trespass in the first degree involving domestic violence, a Class 6 felony.
• Alejandro Perez, male, 23. Height 5 feet 6 inches, weight 120 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: “P,” crown and ribbon on the left arm. His probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Shayne Tarran Takala, male, 33. Height 5 feet 6 inches, weight 205. Black hair, brown eyes. Tattoo: tattoo of Darth Vader fighting Luke Skywalker and “Johnny” on the right forearm, and “Adam” on the left leg. His probation violation is for the original conviction of endangerment, a Class 6 felony, and driving while under the extreme influence of intoxicating liquor, a Class 1 misdemeanor.