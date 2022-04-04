As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Andres Aurelio Urias, male, 28, Height 5 feet 9 inches, weight 300 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Andres Aurelio Soto, Andres Emelio Urias, Andres Aurelio Uriassoto, Andres Urias Sotoa, Andres Urisas. Tattoos: “ZOM3” on the right forearm, rose with “Panchita” on the right hand, “PURE” across fingers of the right hand, ““Brandon” and sun with a face on the left hand, “LUST” across the fingers of the left hand, and “3P” on the left upper arm. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Savannah Turner, female, 32. Height 5 feet 3 inches, weight 148 pounds. Brown hair, hazel eyes. Alias: “Flaca,” Savannah Elizabeth Turner, Susan Turner, Susan Elizabeth Turner, Susannah Turner. Tattoos on the right wrist and right ankle and “Precious” on the neck. Her probation violation is for the conviction of attempted burglary in the third degree, a Class 5 felony.
• Sergio Campos Arechiga, male, 27. Height 5 feet 11 inches, weight 184 pounds. Alias: Sergio Jesus Arachiga, Sergio Jesus Campos Arachiga, Sergio Jesus Campos, Curly Member, Gerardo Serna, Curly. Tattoos: on the arm, a marijuana leaf on the neck and tattoos on the left arm and face. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Daniel Moreno Valencia, male, 51. Height 5 feet 5 inches, weight 140 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Daniel Valencia. His probation violation is for the conviction of attempted exploitation of a minor, a Class 3 felony, and attempted exploitation of a minor, a Class 3 felony.