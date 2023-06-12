As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not to detain them yourself.

Manuel Antonio Guerrero, male, 22. Height 5 feet 9 inches, weight 151 pounds. Brown hair, brow eyes. Alias: Manueln Antonio Guerrero. Tattoo: letter F on the right shoulder, letter S on the left shoulder, “Guerrero” and XLB2 on on the right arm, letter B on the left side of neck and “Beatriz” on the right side of the neck. Scar on the left arm. His probation is for the conviction of Attempted Importation of Dangerous Drugs, a Class 3 felony.

