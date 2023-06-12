As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not to detain them yourself.
• Manuel Antonio Guerrero, male, 22. Height 5 feet 9 inches, weight 151 pounds. Brown hair, brow eyes. Alias: Manueln Antonio Guerrero. Tattoo: letter F on the right shoulder, letter S on the left shoulder, “Guerrero” and XLB2 on on the right arm, letter B on the left side of neck and “Beatriz” on the right side of the neck. Scar on the left arm. His probation is for the conviction of Attempted Importation of Dangerous Drugs, a Class 3 felony.
• Jackie Darrell Parcell, male, 50. Height 5 feet 11 inches, weight 280 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: all of the right and left legs are tattooed, “Fam” and iron cross on the neck; all of the left arm is tattooed and tattooes on the face. Lower lip is pierced. His probation violation is for the conviction of Attempted Unlawful Use of Means of Transportation, an undesignated Class 6 felony.
• Carlos Ascencio Jr., male 30. Height 5 feet 11 inches. weight 150 pounds. Brown hair brown eyes. Alias: Carlos Ascencio, Carlos J. Ascencio, Puppetillo Ascencio, Carlos Ascensio. His probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Andrew Leo Hessney, male, 36. Height 5 feet 10 inches, weight 174 pounds. Blond hair hazel eyes. Tattoos on the forehead near the eyebrow. His probation violation is for the conviction of Attempted Assault, a Class 6 felony.