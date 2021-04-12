As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Carlos Soliz Munoz, male, 30. Height 5 feet 3 inches, weight 135 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Los, Carlos Solis Munoz. Tattoos and distinguishing marks: “Munoz” on the right forearm; “C” and a star on the right shoulder; “M” and a star on the left shoulder; a cross and praying hands on the chest, and scars on both knees. His probation violation is for the conviction of endangerment, a Class 6 felony.
• Katrina McCash, female, 23. Height 5 feet 4 inches, weight 120 pounds. Red hair, blue eyes. Tattoos: “Just live” on the chest, heart beat on the right collarbone and wings on the back. Her probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a class six felony
• Isauro Antonio OrtizCamacho, male, 29. Height 5 feet 10 inches, weight 200 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: “Hebbrown” and “HWN” with feathers on the right leg, “Gouyita” and dragon on the right arm, “Ortiz” on the neck, “Olivia” on the left forearm, and “H” with a star and jaguar on the left arm. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony, and tampering with physical evidence, a Class 6 felony.
• Scott Humphrey, male, 48. Height 5 feet 11 inches, weight 150 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Jo Humprey, Robert Nelson. Tattoos: “Humphrey” on the back. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.