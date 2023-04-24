As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not to detain them yourself.
• Raymond Diego Robles Jr., male, 45. Height 5 feet 7, weight 165 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Raymond Robles Diego, Raymond Diego-Robles, Ramon Robles, Raymond Diego Robles, Raymond Robles, Raymond D. Robles, Raymond Robles-Diego. Tattoos: faces, demons and clock on the upper right arm; skuls and snakes on the upper left arm; “R” on the right shoulder, and “Ariza” on the left calf. He has a scar between the eyes and mole near an eye. His probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony, and Attempted Possession of a Narcotic Drug, a Class 5 felony.
• Jesse Dean Wright, male, 27. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 157 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. His probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Lisa Alonzo, female, 68. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 170 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Lisa Alonso, Lisa None Alonzo, Kiko. Tattoos on the right forearm, neck, left shoulder, left arm and chest. Her probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Jose DeJesus Mancillas, male, 33. Height 6 feet 2 inches, weight 165 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Big Man, Jose Mancanillas, Jose DeJesus Mancilla, Jose Jesus Mancillas, Jose D Mancillas, Jose De Mancillas, Jose DeJesusCano Mancillas, Jose DeJesusCano Mancillas. Tattoos: “Mancillas” on the right shoulder, “Somerton” on the right arm, numerals 19 and 7 on the neck, three dots on the left hand, “Arizona,” Arizona Diamondbacks log and daughter’s portrait on the left arm, “V SOMA T” on the chest and “Southside” on the back. His probation violation is for the conviction of Attempted Possession of a Narcotic Drug, a Class 5d felony.