As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Frank Silva at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• David Marcus Rodriguez. male 32. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 190 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: “Andrew” and skulls on the right forearm; “Pay Me,” dollar sign and a star on the right hand; “D” on the neck; and “Rodriguez” on the back. His probation violation is for the original conviction of attempted theft of transportation, a Class 6 felony.
• Adrian Gerardo Medina, male, 31. Height 5 feet 6 inches, weight 150 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: “Smokey”. Tattoos: “You” on the left finger. His probation violation is for the original conviction of unlawful flight from pursuing law enforcement vehicle, a Class 5 felony, and possession of dangerous drugs (methamphetamine), a Class 4 felony.
• Johnny Roebuck Jr., male, 61. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 171 pounds. Gray hair, blue eyes. Alias: “Popeye”, John JR, Jr. Tattoo: an eyeball on the right arm. His probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony.
• Christopher Dale Garber, male 47. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 200 pounds. Brown hair, blue eyes. Alias: Dale Larber. Tattoos: Tribal band and quarter sleeve on the left arm, swastika on the right calf, “Harley Davidson” and skull on the back, and a skull on the neck. His probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony.