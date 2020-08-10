As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Frank Silva at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Richard Zarate, male, 40. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 232 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Richard Alvarez. Tattoos: “ZARATE” on the back, 10 dots on the left hand, male with a beanie and gun on the right arm, “Angelica” on the left arm, and “John Henry” on the chest. His probation violation is for the original conviction of possess of dangerous drugs involving methamphetamine, a Class 4 felony.
• Angel Francisco Rodriguez, male 23. Height 6 feet 1 inches, weight 170 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. His probation violation is for the original conviction of attempted possession of dangerous drugs involving methamphetamine, a Class 5 felony, and attempted possession of dangerous drugs, a Class 5 felony.
• Rogelio Sanchez, male, 30. Height 5 feet 5 inches, weight 180 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Rogelio Moreno. His probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Jesus De La Torre, male, 29. Height 6 feet 5 inches, weight 241 pounds. Brown hair, green eyes. Alias: Jesus Eduardo. Tattoos: “De La Torre” on the right forearm. His probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.