As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Daniel Saldana, male, 32. Height 5 feet 3 inches, weight 142 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Dan Saldana. Tattoos: Picture of King of Spades on the right forearm, “Dora” on the right hand and three dots on the finger of the left hand. His probation violation is for the conviction of attempted unlawful use of means of transportation, a Class 6 felony.
• Nicholas Sean Lopez, male, 31. Height 6 feet 2 inches, weight 195 pounds. Brown hair and brown eyes. Alias: Nicholas Shawn Lopez, Nick J. Lopez. His probation violation is for the conviction of aggravated assault per domestic violence, a Class 6 felony.
• Pedro PeraltaBarboza, male, 24. Height 5 feet 4 inches, weight 130 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Ilegal, Jr., Pedro Barboza, Pedro Peralta. Tattoos: “Ilegal” and, photo of Santa Muerte on the right forearm, music symbol on the left wrist, and three dots on the left hand. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of dangerous drugs, a Class 4 felony.
• Vanessa Villasenor, female, 29. Height 5 feet, weight 135 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Vanessa Jasmin Villasenor. Tattoos: roses and diamond images on the right hip, “Royce 10-17-13” and footprints on the left forearm and flowers on the left shoulder. Her probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.