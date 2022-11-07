As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not to detain them yourself.
• Aldo Chavarin, male, 23. Height 5 feet 11 inches, weight 190 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoo: “Waldo” on the chest. His probation violation is for the conviction of Burglary in the Second Degree, a Class 3 felony.
• Joshua Riley Vega, male 23. Height 6 feet 1 inch, weight 146 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Joshua Vega. His probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Antonio James Settle, male, 36. Height 5 feet 5 inchese, weight 146. Black hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: three dots on the right cheek, “VI” on the left wrist, three dots on the left hand, “C-13” and hornet on the head, “Settle” on the chest, “13X3” on the back and “Calipas” on the abdomen. His probation violation is for the conviction of Child Abuse, a Class 3 felony, and Possession of a Dangerous Drug, a Class 4 felony.
• Andreas Michael Smith Jr., male, 37. Height 5 feet 6 inchese, weight 114 pounds. Alias: Andres Michael Smith; Triste Smith. Tattoos: three dots on the right wrist, “A” on the right hand, “Z” on the left hand and “Angela” on the left finger. His probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony.