As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Mario Hernandez, male 53. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 160 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Mario Hernandez Jr. His probation violation is for the conviction of attempted sexual conduct with a minor, a Class 3 felony.
• Isaiah Kanji Hotta, male, 27. Height 6 feet 1 inch, weight 220 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: profanity on the right leg, “It” on the left leg. His probation violation is for the conviction of driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol content of over .20, a Class 1 misdemeanor, and endangerment, a Class 6 felony.
• Anthony Alan Jacobs, male, 21. Height 6 feet 1 inches, weight 187 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoo: skull with banner on the right calf. His probation violation is for the conviction of attempted robbery, a Class 5 felony.
• Susan Darlene Johnson, female, 59. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 123 pounds. Blonde hair, hazel eyes. Her probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.