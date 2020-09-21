As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Frank Silva at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Anthony Alan Jacobs, male, 20. Height 6 feet 1 inch, weight 187 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Anthony Aldridge. Tattoos: a skull with a hammer on the right calf. His probation violation is for the original conviction of attempted robbery, a Class 5 felony.
• Enessa Nichole Lopez, female, 27. Height 5 feet 4 inches, weight 140 pounds. Brown hair, blue eyes. Tattoos: brass knuckles on the shoulders, a bear on the right arm, “Madison CaliRose” on the left arm, a rose on the chest and “Fillmore” on the back. Her probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Daryl Melton Sumlin, male, 48. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 160 pounds. Brown hair, blue eyes. His probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of a narcotic drug, a Class 4 felony, and possesion of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony.
• Sara Amanda Moreno, female, 32. Height 4 feet nine inches, weight 135 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: “Xavier” on the right ankle. Her probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.