As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not to detain them yourself.
• Jacob Cody Allison, male, 39. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 166 pounds. Blue eyes, brown hair. Alias: Jacob Claborn. Tattoos: skull on the upper left arm, “AZ Boys” on the right forearm, “Zoe” on the neck, demon illustrations on the left arm, tattoos on the chest and “Melissa” on the abdomen. His probation violation is for the conviction of Unlawful Flight from Pursuing Law Enforcement Vehicle, a Class 5 felony.
• Mandy A. Grant, female, 45. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 160 pounds. Blue eyes, blonde hair. Alias: Mandy Ann Grant. Tattoos: a butterfly on the right shoulder, a rose on the right ankle, “Mandy” on the neck, cross and “08-09-07” on the left shoulder, cross on the left ring finger, black widow spider on the left buttock, and rose and “Fabulous” on the left ankle. Scars on the right leg and right knee. Her probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Michael Robert Rodriguez, 40. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 177 pounds. Brown eyes, brown hari. Alias: Batman, Batman Rodriguez, Michael Anthony Rodriguez, Michael Rodriguez, Michael R. Rodriguez, Mikey Rodriguez, Robert Michael Rodriguez. Tattoos: “Julie” on the right forearm, “Yuma” on the right wrist, “DAD” on the right finger, “Ambrose” on the right upper arm, “Thomasa” on the neck, “Christiana” on the left forearm, three dots on the left wrist, “M” on the left hand, “WS,” “X3,” “Yuma” and “AZ” on fingers of the left hand, “WS” on the chest, and “Rosalie,” “Heidi,” “Roseann” and “Raiders” on the back. His probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Franklin James Hemmers, male, 26. Height 5 feet 9 inches, weight 234 pounds. Brown eyes, black hair. Alias: Franky Hemmers, Franklin J. Hemmers. Tattoos: marijuana leaf and “Clueless” on the right upper arm, “Hemmers” on the right forearm, “$” on the right hand, “5150” on fingers of the left hand, “NCM” and a cross on the face, and “Evil Side” on the neck. Scars on the face. His probation violation is for the conviction of Misconduct Involving Weapons, a Class 4 felony.