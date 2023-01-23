As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not to detain them yourself.

Jacob Cody Allison, male, 39. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 166 pounds. Blue eyes, brown hair. Alias: Jacob Claborn. Tattoos: skull on the upper left arm, “AZ Boys” on the right forearm, “Zoe” on the neck, demon illustrations on the left arm, tattoos on the chest and “Melissa” on the abdomen. His probation violation is for the conviction of Unlawful Flight from Pursuing Law Enforcement Vehicle, a Class 5 felony.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you