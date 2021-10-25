As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Jesse Almeida, male, 40. Height 5 feet 2 inches, weight 155 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: praying hands on the right arm, “Almeida” on the upper right arm and a cross tattoo on the left arm. His probation violation is for the conviction of endangerment, a Class 6 undesignated felony, and driving while under the extreme influence of intoxicating liquor, a Class 1 misdemeanor.
• General Xavier Michael Smith, male, 33. Height 6 feet 1 inch, weight 150 pounds, Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: General Michael Smith, General Xavier Smith. His probation violation is for the conviction of attempted burglary in the first degree, a Class 3 felony.
• Jorge Pulido Valle Sr., male 41. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 197 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Scars: left forearm, Left wrist. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 4 felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Amy Kathryn Garcia, female, 35. Height 5 feet 9 inches, weight 155 pounds. Brown hair, blue eyes. Alias: Amy Alexander. Tattoos: flower with “Amy” on the right shoulder, rabbit on the hip, eight paw prints on the right foot, “Daniel” on the right ankle and “Esther” on the left ankle. Her probation violation is for the conviction of attempted importation of dangerous drugs, a Class 3 felony.