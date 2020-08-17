As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Frank Silva at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Jacob Roman Lujan, male, 29. Height 6 feet, weight 190 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: John Lugo. His probation violation is for the original conviction of escape in the third degree, a Class 6 felony; criminal trespass in the first degree, a Class 6 felony; and burglary in the third degree, a Class 4 felony.
• Israel Ramirez, male, 25. Height 5 feet 5 inches, weight 173 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: state of California on the neck, a clock on the right arm, roses on the right hand and “Perdoname Madre Mia” on the chest. His probation violation is for the original conviction of attempted aggravated assault, a Class 5 felony.
• Matthew Marvin Smith, male, 29. Height 5 feet 10 inches, weight 135 pounds. Blue eyes, blonde hair. Alias: Marvyn Smith, Gregory Thompson. Tattoos: “S” on the chest and “EMM” on the left ankle. His probation violation is for the original conviction of attempted theft, a Class 6 felony.
• Tracie Lia Daker, female, 37. Height 5 feet 4 inches, weight 158 pounds. Red hair, brown eyes. Alias: Tracee Encinas, Traci Ruley. Tattoos: heart and lightning bolt on the left shoulder, tribal design on the left arm, tribal band on the lower back and Chinese writing on the right ankle. Her probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.