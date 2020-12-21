As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Frank Silva at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Mary Josephine Armas, female, 21. Height 5 feet 2 inches, weight 170 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: “Marlo” on the chest, feathers on the face, unknown markings on the left and right hands. Her probation violation is for the original conviction of attempted aggravated assault, a Class 6 felony.
• Claudia Lynn Douglas, female, 32. Height 5 feet, weight 130 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: a skull and cross bones on the left ear, a butterfly on the right arm, grim reaper, butterfly and rose on the right ear, a skull on the chest, and unknown markings on the neck. Her probation violation is for original conviction of criminal trespass, a Class 6 felony.
• Heather Ann Abair, female, 40. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 155 pounds. Blonde hair, blue eyes. Alias: Heather Ann Black. Tattoos: flowers and butterflies on the right arm, names and dates on the left shoulder, and tiger face, flowers and a butterfly on the back. Her probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Christopher Michael Tovarez, male, 36. Height 5 feet 9 inches, 190 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: “Tovarez” and “VRI” on the right arm, “1-6-2006” with flames on the right hand, “Life/Death” and angel on the left arm, and “Love and Pain” on the chest. His probation violation is for the original conviction of attempted possession of dangerous drugs for sale, a Class 3 felony.