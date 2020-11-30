As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Frank Silva at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Leonard Sonny Villarreal Jr., male, 40. Height 6 feet, weight 185 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Leonard Vilalreal; also uses numerous dates of birth and Social Security numbers. Tattoos: portrait of a woman on the abdomen, “Villareal” on the back, “Esperanza” on the chest, “losing my mind” on the head and Superman logo on the forearm. His probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Autumn Burgess, male 41. Height 5 feet 2 inches, weight 112 pounds. Brown hair, hazel eyes. Alias: Autumn Lynne Avent. Her probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Jesus Castro Heredia, male 68. Height 5 feet 10 inches, weight 211 pounds. Gray hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: tattoo of a woman on the left arm. His probation violation is for the original conviction of criminal trespassing in the first degree, a Class 6 felony.
• Adrian Gerardo Medina, male, 31. Height 5 feet 6 inches, weight 170 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: “Smokey.” Tattoos: “You” on a finger on the left hand, and “F–k” on a finger on the right hand. His probation violation is for the original conviction of unlawful flight from pursuing law enforcement vehicle, a Class 5 felony, and possession of dangerous drugs (methamphetamine), a Class 4 felony.