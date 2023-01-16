As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not to detain them yourself.
• Daniel Manzano Lopez, male, 42. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 150 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Criminal Lopez, Danny Lopez, Daniel Lopez Manzano, Criminal, Danny. Tattoos: scorpion on the right shoulder, “04-25-08” on the left finger, and “Lopez” and “Selina” on the back. Scar on the head. His probation violation is for the conviction of attempted trafficking in stolen property, a Class 4 felony.
• Victor Francisco Salgado, male, 31. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 168 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Victor Salgado, Victor F. Salgado, Victor Francisc Salgado. Tattoos: “#1,” and “paisa” on the right knee; crown and “J” on the right arm; jaguar prints on the left leg; “6,” and Mayan number 16 on the left knee; tattoo sleeve on the left arm; jaguar face and jaguar prints on the chest, and “Salgado” on the back. His probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Michael C. Hernandez, male, 26. Height 6 feet 1 inch, weight 160 pounds. Brown hair and brown eyes. Alias: Alex Gutierrez, Michael Cesear Hernandez, Michael Cesar Hernandez, Michael Hernandez. Tattoos: “Stay” on the upper right arm, “True” on the uppper left arm, rose with Roman numbers on the right forearm and “Zuleyma” on the neck. Scars on the right and left wrists. His probation violation is for the conviction of Attempted Unlawful Use of Means of Transportation, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Gilberto Escamilla, male, 32. Height 5 feet 10 inches, weight 157 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. His proation violation is for the conviction of Attempted Shoplifting with Two or More Priors, a Class 5 felony.