As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not to detain them yourself.

Daniel Manzano Lopez, male, 42. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 150 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Criminal Lopez, Danny Lopez, Daniel Lopez Manzano, Criminal, Danny. Tattoos: scorpion on the right shoulder, “04-25-08” on the left finger, and “Lopez” and “Selina” on the back. Scar on the head. His probation violation is for the conviction of attempted trafficking in stolen property, a Class 4 felony.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you