As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Gustavo Ochoa Navarro, male 51. Height 5 feet 10 inches, weight 220 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. His probation violation is for the conviction of attempted molestation of a child, a Class 3 felony.
• Juan Carlos Celaya, male 41. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 251 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. His probation violation is for the conviction of attempted fraudulent schemes and artifices, a Class 3 felony.
• Donna Macias, female, 41. Height 5 feet 3 inches. weight 266 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Her probation violation is for the conviction of the attempted possession of marijuana, a Class 2 felony.
• Pablo Nieves Rodriguez, male, 41. Height 5 feet 6 inches, weight 195 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: DJ Pablo, Pablo Nieves, Pablo RodriguezNieves. Tattoos: sleeve of piano keys, rose, music notes and Puerto Rico flag on the right arm His probation violation is for the conviction of attempted sexual conduct with a minor, a Class 3 felony.