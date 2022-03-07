As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Angelita Lopez Contreras, female, 21. Height 5 feet 5, 125 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: tattoo of a pipe on the left wrist; “420” on the left hand; bear, a star and “831” on the left arm; two peacock feathers on the chest, and a sunflower on the left shoulder. Her probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Nicholas Sean Lopez, male, 32. Height 6 feet 2 inches, weight 195 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Nicholas Shawn Lopez, Nick Lopez. Scar on the right shoulder. His probation violation is for the conviction of aggravated assault per domestic violence, a Class 6 felony.
• Susan Marie Aguilar, female, 37. Height 5 feet 10 inches, weight 190 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Susan Coyle, Susan Marie Coyle, Susan Marie Hernandez. Tattoos: Gemini sign with five stars and May 21 on the right calf. Scars and the upper left arm and abdomen. Her probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Joseph Frank Enriquez, male, 59, Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 178 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: “G” on the left thumb, “Heinz 57” on the abdomen. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 4 felony.