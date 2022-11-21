As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not to detain them yourself.
• Marcos Rodriguez Sepulveda, male, 38. Height 5 feet 10 inches, weight 204 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Marcos Sepulveda. His probation violation is for the conviction of Criminal Damage, a Class 6 felony.
• Monique Thomas Alvanez, female, 32. Height 5 feet 1 inch, weight 220 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Momo Alvanez, Monique Latrell Allgood, Monique Alvarez. Tattoos: “E” on the right index finger, “S” on the right middle finger, “R” on the right ring finger, “PJ” on the right middle finger, “Anthony” and “Aniyah” on the right arm, “KP” on the left wrist, “Crimmy” on the left hand, and red, yellow and green butterflies on the left arm. Her probation violation is for the conviction for Attempted Shoplifting, a Class 5 felony.
• Manuel Agustin Carlos, male, 30. Height 6 feet, weight 215 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Manuel Augustine Carlos, Manny Carlos. Tattoos: silhouette of father, wolf paw and “RIP” on the upper right arm; cross and “Family” on the right wrist; “MAC” and “RIP” on the right forearm, and “AZ,” and “AZ Yuma South West” on the left forearm. His probation violation is for the conviction of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor, a Class 4 felony.
• Christian Truckenmiller, male 36. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 158 pounds. Brown hair, blue eyes. Alias: Christian Rober Truckenmiller, Christian Robert Truckenmiller. Tattoos on the back and arm. His probation violation is for the conviction of Attempted Theft, a Class 5 felony.