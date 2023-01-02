As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not to detain them yourself.
• Luis Angel Castro, male, 45. Height 6 feet 1 inches, weight 156 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. His probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Aldo Chavarin, male, 23. Height 5 feet 11 inches, weight 190 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoo: “Waldo” on the chest. His probation violation is for the conviction of Burglary in the Second Degree, a Class 3 felony.
• James Mitchell Arviso, male, 54. Height 5 feet 10 inches, weight 185 pounds. Gray hair, brown eyes. Alias: Jaime Arviso, Jamie Mitchell Arviso, M. Mitchell Arviso. Tattoos: happy and sad masks, stars, “Sun Star,” heart with peace sign, three roses and two teardrops on the right arm; ornamental cross on the right elbow; cross, heart and “MR” on the right leg; two roses, “B” and “Monique” on the neck; two females, roses, praying hands and skull on the left arm; rose and peacock on the left leg; Jaime on the left hand; four dots on the fingers of the left hand, and skull on the forehead. His probation violation is for the conviction of Trafficking in Stolen Property in the First Degree, a Class 2 felony.
• Rosa Elena Lagos, female, 47. Height 5 feet 5 inches, weight 160 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Rosa Elena Carrillo, Rosa Elena Carrillo Lagos. Tattoos: “Leopoldo” on the right thigh, Chinese letters on the neck, butterfly on the left shoulder and “Adrian” on the back. Scar on the abdomen. Her probation violation is for the conviction of Attempted Money Laundering, a Class 4 felony.