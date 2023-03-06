As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not to detain them yourself.
• Terrace Williams, male, 32. Height 5 feet 9 inches. Weight 149 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Dolo, Short Dolomic, D Nyce, Dough, Mic, Terrace Terrall Williams, Terrace Terall Williams, Terrance Williams. Tattoo: “Kiena” on the upper right arm. Scar on the right cheek. His probation violation is for the conviction of Criminal Trespass in in the First Degree per Domestic Violence, a Class 6 undesignated felony, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony.
• Juan Antonio Lujan Jr., male, 39. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 170 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Anthony Lujan, Juan Antonio Lujan, Juan Anthony Lujan, Juan Lujan, Juan A. Lujan Jr. Tattoos: heart on the right ear and a cross on the left cheek. His probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Jose Guadalupe Cordova Molinar, male, 75. Height 5 feet 4 inchess, weight 143 pounds. White hair, brown eyes. Alias: Jose Cordoba, Jose Guadalupe Cordova, Jose Cordova, Jose Cordova Cordova, Jose G. Cordovamolinar, Jose CordovaMolinar, Jose Guadalup CordovaMolinar, Jose Guadalupe CordovaMolinar, Jose G CordovaMolinar, Jose Guadalupe Molinar, Jose Guadalup MolinarCordova, Jose Guadalupe MolinarCordova. His probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony.
• Jose D. Briseno, male, 43. Height 5 feet 3 inches, weight 140 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Jose Duran BrisendoDuran, Jose Briseno, Jose Duran Briseno, Jose Duran Brisenoduran, Jose BrisenoDuran, Jose B. Briseno-Duran, Jose Briseno-Duran, Jose Duran, Jose B. Duran, Jose Briseno Duran. Tattoos: “Jeremiah” on the right forearm and “Ezekile” on the left forearm. His probation violation is for the conviction of Unlawful Use of Means of Transportation, a Class 5 felony.