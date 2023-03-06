As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not to detain them yourself.

Terrace Williams, male, 32. Height 5 feet 9 inches. Weight 149 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Dolo, Short Dolomic, D Nyce, Dough, Mic, Terrace Terrall Williams, Terrace Terall Williams, Terrance Williams. Tattoo: “Kiena” on the upper right arm. Scar on the right cheek. His probation violation is for the conviction of Criminal Trespass in in the First Degree per Domestic Violence, a Class 6 undesignated felony, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony.

