As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Brittany Lynn Jim, female, 26. Height 5 feet 4 inches, weight 175 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: B. Stevens, Bree Stevens. Scars on the right forearm, left wrist and abdomen. Her probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Jovannie Ismael Alcantar, female, 23. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 170 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. His violation is for the tion is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Stephen David Bounds, male, 41. Height 5 feet, 11 inches, weight 155 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Stephen Davis Bonds, David Bounds Stephan, David Bounds Stephen, Steven Bounds, David Bounds. Tattoos: tattoos on the right arm and face, and “Bounds” on the back. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony.
• Jesse Paz Salazar, male, 30. Height 6 feet, weight 300 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias “Superman.” Tattoos: “City of Yuma” on the right arm, star and “Superman” on the left cheek and 928 on the left arm. His probation violation is for the conviction of the possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamines, a Class 6 felony.