As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not to detain them yourself.
• Jessica Latoya Mills, female, 38. Height 5 feet 4 inches, weight 148 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Jessica Roberts. Her probation violation is for the conviction of Criminal Damage, Class 6 felony.
• Miranda Madrid, female 24. Height 5 feet 5 inches, weight 216 pounds. Brown hair, blue eyes. Alias: Miranda Spalding. Her probation violation is for the conviction of Endangerment per Domestic Violence, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Dominic Montoya, female, 28. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 155 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Drowsey, Dominique Montoya, Domninic Montoya. Tattoos: “Montoya” on the right forearm, Virgin Mary with “DMS” on the left arm, three dots on the face, 928 on the chest. His probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Shayne Tarran Takala, male, 35. Height 5 feet 6 inches, weight 205 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Shane Terran Takala, Shayne Tarren Takala, Shayne Tarron Takiola. Tattoos: Tattoo of Luke fighting Darth Vader and “Johnny” on the right arm and “Adam” on the left leg. Scar left forearm. His probation violation is for the conviction of Endangerment, a Class 6 felony, and Driving Under the Extreme Influence of Intoxicating Liquor, a Class 1 misdemeanor.