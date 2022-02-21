As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Alexus Jordan Parker, female, 21. Height 5 feet 2 inches, weight 100 pounds. Brown hair, hazel eyes. Alias: Alexus Jorday Parker. Tattoos: “1998” on the right forearm, three dots on the right wrist and “Nikkie” with a rose on the left forearm. Piercing on the right eyebrow, left cheek and lip. Her probation violation is for the conviction of the possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Damian Gomez, male 21. Height 5 feet 11 inches, weight 154 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoo: a tiger on the right ear. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of a narcotic drug, a Class 4 felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Ivan Alexis Castro. male, 31. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 144 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Alexis Castro. Tattoos on the right arm neck, left forearm, left shoulder, left ear, left ankle, left elbow, right elbow, chest and back. Scars on the left knee, left ear, left ankle and head. His probation violation is for the conviction of attempted misconduct involving weapons, a Class 5 felony.
• Nicolas Christopher Medina, male 33. Height 5 feet 6 inches, weight 125 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: X Dice, Dice, X Nico, Nicholas Christoph Medina. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.