As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Autumn Burgess, female, 43. Height 5 feet 2 inches, weight 112 pounds. Brown hair, hazel eyes. Her probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Michelle Salinas, female, 29. Height 5 feet 6 inches, weight 122 pounds.. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: “Isiaah” on the right wrist, three roses and a skull on the right arm, “Salinas” on the right ankle, “Isaiha” on the left wrist, “C” on the left leg, and a heart with “CD” and a key on the left arm. Her probation violation is for the conviction of attempted importation of a narcotic drug, a Class 3 felony.
• Gadge Thomas Carter, male, 27. Height 5 feet 10 inches, weight 137 pounds. Brown hair, blue eyes. Tattoo: tribal design on the back. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Gregory Scott Byrd, male, 55. Height 6 feet 4 inches, weight 220 pounds. Brown hair, green eyes. Scar on the abdomen. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.