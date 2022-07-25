As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Jade Josephina Russell, female, 36. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 134 pounds. Brown hair, green eyes. Tattoos: stars on the right forearm, “P” on the left foot, a star on the left ankle and various images on the back. Her probation violation is for the conviction of disorderly conduct per domestic violence, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Esai Marquez, male, 19. Height 5 feet 10 inches, weight 143 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Marquez. Tattoos: “Marquez” on the right forearm, “W” neck and “S” and “L” on the chest. Scar on the right check. His probation violation is for the conviction of attempted burglary in the second degree, a Class 4 felony, and attempted possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 5 felony.
• Gary Lynn Wedlow, male, 33. Height 6 feet 1 inch, weight 275 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: “Re-Up,” Garry Wedlow, Gay Wedlow, Gerry Lynn Wedlow, Garry Weldon, Gary Lynn Weldon, Gary L. Weldon II, Gary Lynn Weldon. Tattoos: tattoos on the face, both shoulders, head, cheek and neck. Piercings in the nose and both cheeks. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony.
• David Acosta, male, 29. Height 5 feet 11 inches, weight 150 pounds. Brown hair, green eyes. Alias: David Acosta Lopez. Tattoo: ghost and mushroom on the right arm. Piercings in the nose and ears. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.