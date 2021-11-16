As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Eduardo Carbajal, male, 41. Height 5 feet 5 inches, weight 162 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Eduardo Rodriguez. His probation violation is for the conviction of attempted possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Alan Enrique GorosaveVargas, male, 34. Height 5 feet 5 inches, weight 176 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Alan Vargas. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Jesse Almeida, male 40. Height 5 feet 2 inches, weight 155 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: tattoo of praying hands and “Almeida” on the right arm, and a cross on the left arm. His probation violation is for the conviction of endangerment, a Class 6 undesignated felony, and driving while under the extreme influence of intoxicating liquor, a Class 1 misdemeanor.
• Brittany McCarthy. female, 29. Height 5 feet 3 inches, weight 140 pounds. Blonde hair, blue eyes. Alias: Brittany Anna McCarthy. Tattoos: diamond on the right shoulder, and a rose on the right ankle. Scar on the left thigh. Pierced belly button. Her probation violation is for the conviction of shoplifting with two or more priors, a Class 4 felony.