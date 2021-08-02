As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Amber Lewis, female, 31. Height 5 feet 4 inches, weight 115 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Amber Skye Lewis. Tattoo and distinguishing marks: “Mata” over the left collarbone, scar on the left forearm. Her probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony.
• David Marcus Rodriguez, male, 33. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 190 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: “Andrew” and skulls on the right forearm, “Pay me,” dollar sign and star on the right hand, “Alia” on the neck, “Alia” on the left forearm, “All day” on the left thigh, “Rodriguez’ on the back, image of a girl on a spark plug on the right side of the abdomen, and “DKG” on the left side of the abdomen. His probation violation is for the conviction of theft of means of transportation, a Class 4 felony.
• Shannon A. Dwyer, female, 32. Height 5 feet 6 inches, weight 125 pounds. Brown hair, hazel eyes. Alias: Shannon Dwyer Alyshia, Shannon Alyshia Dwyer. Tattoos: hands on heart on the upper right arm, “Dad” on the right wrist, heart with words on the right shoulder blade, cancer ribbon on the right leg, stars on the right foot, cross and butterfly on the right arm, a bow on the neck, “Mom” on the left wrist, heart with words on the left shoulder blade, an anchor on a balloon and a flower on the left leg, crown on the left ankle, cross on the right side of the abdomen, and words on the left side of the abdomen. Her probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Ivan Vincent Harvier, male, 38. Height 6 feet, weight 220 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Ivan Vincent Castillo. Tattoo: 49ers logo on the left arm. His probation violation is for the conviction of burglary in the second degree, a Class 3 felony.