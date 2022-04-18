As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Karina Sanchez Munoz, female, 44. Height 5 feet 4 inches, weight 182 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Karina Sanchez. Tattoo on the back. Her probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Stephen David Bounds, male 40. Height 5 feet 11 inches, weight 155 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Stephen Davis Bonds, David Bounds Stephan, David Bounds, Stephen, Steven Bounds, David Bounds. Tattoo: a face on the right arm and “Bounds” on the back. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony.
• Laura Veronica Cochran, female, 25. Height 5 feet 2 inches, weight 139 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Laura Cokhran. Tattoo: “Catalina” on the neck, image of a rabbit on the back and image of a bird on the abdomen. Her probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Elia Rodriguez, female, 36. Height 5 feet 5 inches, weight 225 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Vanessa Nicole Kelley, Elia Rodrigues, Edia Rodriguez, Elia Isabel Rodriguez, Elia Izabell Rodriguez, Elia Izadel Rodriguez, Eliz Elizabeth Rodriguez, Elia Isabelle Rodriguez, Elia Rodriquez. Tattoos on the right wrist, right ankle, left forearm, left wrist, left ankle and chest. Her probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.