As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not to detain them yourself.
• Michael Julius Lance Nerva, 19. Height 5 feet 10 inches, weight 130 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Tattoo: “OT” on the left cheek, three dots near the left eye and “Nerva” on the neck. His probation violation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Tiffany Rizo Martinez Church, 20. Height 4 feet 11 inches, weight 107 pound. Brown hair, brown eyes. Her probation violation is for Disorderly Conduct, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Christopher Dale Garber, 50. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 200 pounds. Brown hair, blue eyes. Alias: Christopher Dale Garbar, Chris D. Garber, Chris Garber, Christopher Garber, Christopher D. Garber, Dale Garber, Christopher Dale Larber. Tattoos: tribal band on the upper left arm, barbed wire band and skull on the right shoulder, swastika on the right calf, skull on the nreck, tribal band and tribal design on the left shoulder, tribal design on the left calf, quarter sleeve of skull tattoos on the left arm and “Harley Davidson” on the back. He has a scar on the left arm and pierced tongue and left ear. His probation violation is for the conviction of Disorderly Conduct with a Dangerous Instrument, a Class 6 felony.
• Anthony Alan Jacobs, 22. Height 6 feet 1 inches, weight 187 pounds. Blond hair, brown eyes. Alias: Anthony Aldridge, Anthony Jacobs, Anthony A Jacobs. Tattoo: banner with skull on the right calf. His probation violation is for the conviction of Attempted robbery, a Class 5 felony.