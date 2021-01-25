As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Albert Mireles Aguirre, male, 25. Height 5 feet 4 inches, weight 145 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. His probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Ramon Sanchez Ayala, male, 47. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 158 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Ramon Ayala Sanchez. Tattoos: image of a dragon on the right forearm and “Ramon” on the right shoulder. His probation violation is for the original conviction of possesion of drug parafernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Crystal Inez Marmolejo, female, 26. Height 5 feet 5 inches, weight 128 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: “In Loving Memory of Mariah” on the right shoulder, multiple cartoon characters on the right arm, portrait on the left leg, frog on the left arm and a bear claw on the chest. Her probation violation is for he original conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Jesus Arturo Coronado, male, 48. Height 5 feet 11 inches, weight 200 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Tudy, Tony, Arturo Coronado, Jesus Coronado, Tury X. Distinctive marks: scar on the left cheek. His probation violation is for the original conviction of aggravated driving while under the influence of alcohol with a minor present, a Class 6 felony.