As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Anthony Bojorquez Gutierrez, male 22. Height 5 feet 9 inches, weight 140 pounds. Brown eyes, brown hair. Alias: Anthony Alfredo Bojorquez, Anthony Alfredo Gutierrez, Anthony Gutierrez, Anthony Alfredo GutierrezBojorquez. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, Class 6 felony.
• Stephanie Noel Kobierski, female 37. Height 5 feet 2 inches, weight 150 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Stephanie Noele Krueger, Stephanie Noele Kaveeer, Stephanie Nicole Kobierski, Stephanie Kobiersky, Noele Stephanie Krueger. Her probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony, and theft, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Daniel Manzano Lopez, male, 40. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 150 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Criminal Lopez, Danny Lopez, Daniel Manzano, Criminal X, Danny X. Tattoos and distinguishing marks: scorpion image on the right shoulder, “04-25-08” on the left finger, “Lopez” and “Selina” on the back, a scar on the head. His probation violation is for the conviction of attempted trafficking in stolen property, a Class 4 felony.
• Carlos Abraham Cortez, male, 32. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 176 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Charly, Carlos Arias Cortez, Raul. Tattoos and distinguishing marks: “Madison 8/2” on the right forewarm, “A” on the right middle finger, “Cali” on the left side of the chest, “Baja” on the right side of the chest, wings in the center of the chest, and a scar on the forehead. His probation violation is for the conviction of unlawful use of means of transportation, a Class 6 felony.