As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not to detain them yourself.
• Edward Ray Lugo Jr., male, 41. Height 5 feet 5, weight 162 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Zack, Eddie, Eddie R. Lugo, Eddie Lugo, Edward Ray Lugo Jr., Edward Lugo, Edward R. Lugo, Edward Lugo Jr., Edward Luzo. Tattoos: Numeral 3 on the right forearm; “E” on the right hand; “Trust no Soul,” rose and “Cynthia” on the left forearm; Grim Reaper and native on the left arm; “S Naked City” on the left hand, and “Edward Ray Lugo III” on the chest. He has a scar on the forehead and pierced ears. His probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Summer Rose Hrostowski Frank, female, 30. Height 5 feet 8, weight 162 pounds. Blonde hair, blue eyes. Alias: Summer Rose Frank, Summer Rose FrankHrostowski, Summer Rose Hrostowski, Summer R. HrostowskiFrank, Summer Hrostowski-Frank. Tattoo: rose on the left breast. Her probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class 6undesignated felony.
• Edward Kyle Vindiola, male, 46. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 170 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Edward Vindiola, Edward K Vindiola, EdwardKyle Vindiola. Tattoos: Aztec warrior and “Eduardo Jr.” on the chest. His probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Louis Alberto Garcia, male, 41. Height 6 feet 2 inches, weight 367 pounds. Bald hair, brown eyes. Alias: Louis Garcia, Louis Albert Garcia, Louis A. Garcia, Luis A. Garcia. Tattoos: “Sofia” on the neck and “IE” on the head. His probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony, and Attempted Possession of Narcotic Drugs for Sale, a Class 3 felony.