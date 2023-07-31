As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Francisco Esquivel at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not to detain them yourself.
• Terrell Phillips, male, 45. Height 5 feet 10 inches, weight 268 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Terrel Phillips, Tyrell Phillips Phillips, Tyrrell Phillips. Tattoo: “Terrell II” on the neck. His probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony.
• Cristopher Valenzuela-Lopez, male, 22. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 175 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Christopher Alejandor Lopez, Christopher Lopez, Christopher Alejandro Lopez, Christopher Alejandor LopezValenzuela, Chris Valenzuela, Christopher Valenzuela, Cristopher Alejandor Valenzuela, Cristopher Alejandro Valenzuela, Christopher Alejandro ValenzuelaLopez, Cristopher Alejandro ValenzuelaLopez, Christopher Valenzuela-Lopez, Christopher A Valenzuela-Lopez. Tattoos: three dots on right ankle, four dots on the left ankle, “Travieso” on the left arm, “W” on the left hand “W”, “BWS” on the abdomen, and tattoos on the neck and face. His probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Jose Venegas, male, 29. Height 5 feet 11 inches, weight 172 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Jose Jesus Venegas, Jose Jesus Venegas II. Tattoo on the chest. His probation violation is for the conviction of the following: Burglary, a class four felony.
• Cesar Talamantes Munoz, 31. Height 5 feet 1 inches, weight 141 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Angel Andres Talamantes, Angel TalamantesMunoz, Angel Andres TalamantesMunoz, Cesar TalamantesMunoz. Tattoo on the head. His probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony, and Burglary in the Second Degree, a Class 3 felony.