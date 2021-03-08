As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Ronald Richard Amavisca, male, 53. Height 6 feet, weight 210 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Ronald Richard Amavizca. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony.
• Isaac Chan, male, 31. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 138 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Isaac Chang, Luis Chang. Tattoos: “Little” on the right forearm, “Norma” on the right arm, “Lencha” on the right side of the neck, “Town” on the left forearm, tattoo of the Joker on the left wrist, a teardrop under the left eye and “San Luis Sonora” on the abdomen. Distinguishing marks: scars on the right forearm and right hand. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 4 felony.
• Jorge Cedeno, male, 36. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 200 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Jorge Santoyo Cedeno, Jorge Santoyo. Tattoos: three dots on the hand 3 dots, “Cedeno” on the chest and “South Side” on the back. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of a dangerous drug (methamphetamine), a Class 4 felony.
• Pedro Ricardo Woolfolk, 42. Height 5 feet 11 inches, weight 180 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: El Rowdy Woolfolk, Chupacabras, Lil Payaso, Pete, Peter, Petro Woolford, Peter Woolfolk, Wessle Woolfolk, Chalino Woolfolk. Tattoos: “Corona,” “Orgullo,” and an eagle on the right forearm; three dots on the right wrist; “Glafy” with heart on the back of the right shoulder; “S” on the front of the right shoulder; number 13 on the middle finger of the right hand; “S” on the front of the right shoulder; “13” on middle finger of the right hand; Mexican charra, sun and “Peter” on the right arm; “Rowdy” on the neck; “Extra,” “Mexicano” and an eagle on the left forearm; “G” on the front of the left shoulder; “Jocelyn” on the back of the left shoulder; Aztec calendar, “Soma 13” and faces of Aztec gods on the left arm; “Somerton,” “Robert,” “Rosa” and “Isaih” on the chest, and “SMTN” and eagle from Mexican flag on the abdomen. Distinguishing marks: scar on the right arm and a mole on the right hip. His probation violation is for the conviction of attempted aggravated assault, a Class 6 felony.