As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Marlene Judith Combs, female, 36. Height 5 feet 6 inches, weight 145 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Marlene Judith Macias, Marlene Macias. Tattoos: roses on the right foot; “Promise” on the right pinky finger; “P” on a left finger; “Michael Pino” on the chest; stars, “Kayleen,” “Nolan” and “Ulises” on the back, and roses and praying hands on the abdomen. Her violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Leanna Perez, female, 19. Height 5 feet 1 inch, weight 150 pounds. Brown hair, hazel eyes. Alias: Leanna Dorinda Perez. Tattoo: “Blessed” on the right forearm. Scars on the right thigh, left thigh, right forearm and right hand. Her probation violation is for the conviction of theft of means of transportation, a Class 3 felony.
• Kenneth Lee Gillespie, 43. Height 5 feet 6 inches, weight 165 pounds. Brown hair, blue eyes. Alias: Ken Gillespie, Kenneth Lee Gillespie Jr., Kenney. Tattoos: skulls on the right arm and a Viking demon on the back. His probation violation is for the conviction attempted theft of means of transportation, a Class 4 felony.
• Robert James Villa, 34. Height 5 feet 7, weight 215 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Tattoo: swingman logo on the left forearm. His probation violation is for the conviction of attempted means of transportation, a Class 4 felony.