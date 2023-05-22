As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not to detain them yourself.
• Hector Manuel Cedillo, male, 38. Height 5 feet 6 inches, weight 275 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Porky, Hector Manuel P Cedillo, Hector Cedillo, Hector M Cedillo, Hector P Cedillo, Hector Manuel Cedillo-Pacheco, Hector Manuel PachecoCedillo. Tattoos: tattoo of lips on the neck; “Yolanda” on the right upper arm: “Real” on the right forearm; “Armani,” woman’s face, clown face, demon and skull on the left upper arm; “Porky” on the right shoulder; “Jazmine” and a rose on the chest. He has a scar on the left shoulderer. His probation violation is for the conviction of Driving While Under the Extreme Influence of Intoxicating Liquor, a Class 1 misdemeanor, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.