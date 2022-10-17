As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Donot to detain them yourself.
• Evelyn Kristal Jasso, female, 33. Height 5 feet 6 inches, weight 171 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Evelyn Jasso. Tattoo: feather on the abdomen. Her probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of a Dangerous Drug, a Class 4 felony.
• Kaleigh Ries Reynolds, female, 34. Height 5 feet 2 inches, weight 126 pounds. Blonde hair, blue eyes. Tattoos: tattoo of an elk on the neck, music notes on the left arm, flowers and birds on the left forearm, star on the hip, butterfly on the back, and dominatrix pinup on the abdomen. Her probation violation is for the conviction of two counts of Attempted Possession of Dangerous Drugs Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 5 felony.
• Kelly Alisha Beilfuss, female, 31. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 104 pounds. Brown hair, blue eyes. Tattoos: “Juan,” “Faith,” “Hope” and brass knuckles on the left thigh, and image of a tombstone on the back. Her probation violation is for the conviction of Burglary in the Third Degree, a Class 4 felony.
• Marcos Gomez, male, 34. Height 6 feet 1 inches, weight 200 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Marcos Rogelio Gomez, Marcos R. Gomez. His probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class 6 undesignated felony.