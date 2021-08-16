As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Nahiella Ramirez, female, 31. Height 5 feet 2 inches, weight 126 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: “promise” on the pinky finger of the right hand; tattoo of a music note behind the right ear; “May 5, 2009,” “One Love” and music notes on the right arm; rosary on the right ankle; wings on the back, and stars on the abdomen. Other distinguishing marks: scar on the left shoulder. Her probation violation is for the conviction of attempt to commit robbery, a Class 5 felony.
• Sonia Rita Ochoa, female, 52. Height 5 feet 6 inches, weight 197 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Sonia Guzman, Sonia Macias, Sonia Rita Martine, Sonja Ochoa, Sonya R. Ochoa, Sonia Salazar, Jackie Soliz. Tattoos: “Biance” and “Stephanie” on the right leg, “Manuel” and “Steven” on the left leg, tattooed eyebrows on face, and “J” on the back. Other distinguishing marks: scar on the abdomen. Her probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, Class 6 felony.
• Crystal Inez Marmolejo, female, 27. Height 5 feet 4 inches, weight 138 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: “In Loving Memory of Mariah” on the right shoulder, multiple cartoon characters on the right arm, a portrait on the left leg, three dots and “Marmolejo” on the left hand, a frog on the left arm, bear claw on the chest, and flowers on the neck. Her probation violation is for the conviction of two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, both Class 6 felonies.
• Harry Jones Phillips III, male, 30. Height 5 feet 11 inches, weight 228 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Chicken Hawk, Chicken Little, Loesta Phillips, Hary Phillips, Locsta Phillips. Tattoos: three dots on the left hand, plus tattoos on the right arm and chest. Other distinguishing marks: scars on the right leg, right hand, right arm, left knee, forehead and abdomen. His probation violation is for the conviction of shoplifting with two or more priors, a Class 4 felony.