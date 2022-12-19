As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not to detain them yourself.

Ivan Guadalupe TorresSanchez, male, 45. Height 5 feet 6 inches, weight 140 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Ivan Sanchez, Ivan Guadalupe Sanchez, Ivan G. Sanchez, Ivan Guadalupe SanchezTorres, Ivan SanchezTorres, Ivan Sanchez Torres, Ivan G. Torres, Ivan Guadalupe Torres, Ivan Torres, Ivan TorresSanchez, Ivan Guadalupe Guadalupe TorresSanchez, Ivan Torres-Sanchez, Ivan G. Torres-Sanchez. His probation violation is for the conviction of Unlawful Use of Means of Transportation, a Class 6 undesignated felony.

