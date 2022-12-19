As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not to detain them yourself.
• Ivan Guadalupe TorresSanchez, male, 45. Height 5 feet 6 inches, weight 140 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Ivan Sanchez, Ivan Guadalupe Sanchez, Ivan G. Sanchez, Ivan Guadalupe SanchezTorres, Ivan SanchezTorres, Ivan Sanchez Torres, Ivan G. Torres, Ivan Guadalupe Torres, Ivan Torres, Ivan TorresSanchez, Ivan Guadalupe Guadalupe TorresSanchez, Ivan Torres-Sanchez, Ivan G. Torres-Sanchez. His probation violation is for the conviction of Unlawful Use of Means of Transportation, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Beatrice Adriana Marquez, female, 37. Height 5 feet 6 inches,weight 230 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Beatrice Marquez, Beatrice Andreana Marquez, Beatriz Adriana Marquez, Beatriz Adrianna Marquez, Beatriz A. Marquez. Tattoos: music notes on the right shoulder, “Glenn” on the right hand, a rose on the left ankle and “JNAG” on the chest. Her probation violation is for the conviction of Attempted Importation of a Dangerous Drug, a Class 3 felony.
• Alexander Ruben Delcid, 27. Height 5 feet 4 inches, weight 145 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Gremlin, Lil Speedy, Gremlin Delcid, Alex Delcid. Tattoos: “Delia” on the right forearm; “Barbara” and a star on the neck; “Christina” on the left forearm; “Y,” “O” and 3 dots on the left hand, and “Okie Town, “Southside,” “15,” “A,” “Yaretzi” and “Mary” on the chest. His probation violation is for the conviction of Criminal Damage, a Class 6 felony.
• Jesus Villa, male, 29. Height 5 feet 5 inches, weight 115 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Villa Jesus, Jesus Villa Villa. Tattoos: “HWD” on the right forearm, “Yadira” on the left forearm, three dots on the left elbow and “Villa” on the back. His probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.