As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Frank Silva at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Roxana Fuentes-Martinez, female, 33. Height 5 feet 1 inch, 120 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Her probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Misty Rose Einberger, female, 36. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 168 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Misty Einber. Tattoos: heart and stars on the left wrist; “Music,” music notes and stars on the right wrist, and stars on the back. Her probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony, and attempted possession of a dangerous drug involving methamphetamine, a Class 5 felony.
• Yuritza Tirado, female, 26. Height 5 feet, weight 110 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Yuritza Longoria. Tattoos: “RIP” on the left forearm and “NYKO” on the left wrist. Her probation violation is for the original conviction of attempted importation of dangerous drug, a Class 3 felony.
• Mario Rafael Del Rio, female, 31. Height 5 feet 5 inches, weight 190 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: full body and numerous markings on head and face. His probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony.