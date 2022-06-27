As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Miranda Madrid, female, 23. Height 5 feet 5 inches, weight 216 pounds. Brown hair, blue eyes. Alias: Miranda Spalding. Her probation violation is for the conviction of endangerment per domestic violence, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Julio Cesar Cortez, male, 38. Height 5 feet, 11 inches, weight 210 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: “Flexin” and a heart on the face, a cross on the neck, a”Misunderstood” on the head, and tattoos on the hands and chest. Pierced ears. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of a dangerous drug involving methamphetamine, a Class 4 felony.
• Arturo Lopez Ruiz, male, 59. Height 5 feet 4 inches, weight 134 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Arturo Lopez, Arturo Ruiz. His probation violation is for the conviction of attempted aggravated assault, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• James Mitchell Arviso, male, 54. Height 5 feet 10 inches, weight 185 pounds. Gray hair, brown eyes. Alias: Jaime Arviso, Jamie Mitchell Arviso, M. Mitchell Arviso. Tattoos: happy and sad faces, stars and “Sun Star” on the right forearm; ornamental cros on the right elbow; cross, heart and “MR” on the right leg; heart with peace sign, three roses and teardrops on the right arm, two roses, “B” and “Monique” on the neck; two females and roses on the left forearm; rose and a peacock on the left leg; “Jaime” on the left hand; dots on the knuckles of the left hand; praying hands, roses and skull on the left arm; rose on the left ankle, and a skull on the forearm. His probation violation is for the conviction of trafficking in stolen property in the first degree, a Class 2 felony.