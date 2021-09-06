As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Pablo Juan Plaza, male, 40. Height 5 feet 5 inches, weight 230 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Juan Pablo Plaza, Little Tyson, Little Tyson Plaza, Tyson. Tattoos: “T” on the right leg, “Hater” and “Sylvia” on the right arm, “O” on the left leg, “Nicolas” and “Manuela” on the chest, and “Plaza” on the abdomen. His probation violation is for possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 4 felony.
• Amanda Ashlee Clark, female, 34. Height 5 feet 9 inches, weight 169 pounds. Brown hair, hazel eyes. Tattoos and distinguishing marks: a skull with a bow on the left calf and a scar above the right eye. Her probation violation is for the conviction of attempted possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 5 felony.
• Nathan Corona. male, 19. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 162 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoo: a music note on the right ear music note. His probation violation is for the conviction of solicitation to traffic in stolen property in the second degree, a Class 5 felony.
• Justin Victor Widstrand, male, 34. Height 5 feet 9 inches, weight 110 pounds. Brown hair, hazel eyes. Tattoo: medical cross with a dove on the abdomen. His probation violation is for the conviction of attempted unlawful use of means of transportation, a Class 6 undesignated felony.