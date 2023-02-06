As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not to detain them yourself.
• Robert Cruz, male, 42. Height 5 feet 5 inches, weight 184 pounds. Brown hair, hazel eyes. Alias: Robert Cruz III, Robert Paul Cruz III, Robert Paul Cruz, Roberto Cruz, Robert I. Cruz. Tattoos: skull, man, Japanese letters and woman on the upper right arm; demon, MJ leaf and “E” on the upper left arm; Southern Califas, skull and snake on the right forearm; $ on the right hand; “SUR” on the right finger; bell and two women on the right calf; skull and clown on the neck; “Cruz,” woman’s face and “CB” on the left forearm; serpent on the left hand; “CA” on the left cheek; woman’s face on the left calf; “IE,” “Tigre,” “Riverside” and bell on the head; “So Cali” on the back; “Yaughtie” on the chin; Raiders shield, “Rosito,” and woman’s face on the chest; “Cruz” on the face, and X3, MJ leaf, “CB,” “RR,” and “YE” on the back. His probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Parafernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Albert Lee Perez, male, 31. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 140 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Bubba Perez. Tattoos: skull with rose and pyramid on the right arm, money bag on the left arm, “Jasmine” on the chest, “Perez” and image of Virgin Mary on the back, and grim reaper on the abdomen. His probation violation is for the conviction of Attempted Aggravated Domestic Violence, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Carlos Silva Miranda, male, 33. Height 5 feet 10 inches, weight 165 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Carlos Garcia, Carlos S. Miranda, Carlos Miranda, Carlos Miranda-Silva, Carlos SilvaMiranda, Carlos Silva-Miranda. Tattoos: “Money” on the right forearm; “Silva,” “B” and “C’Mon” on the neck; “Hungry” on the left forearm; “Briana” on the left ankle, and “C” on the face. His probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Parafernalia, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Priscilla Juliana CrediVasquez, female, 26. Height 5 feet 3 inches, weight 125 pounds. Brown hair, hazel eyes. Alias: Priscilla Juliana Credi, Prscilla Juliana CrediVasquez, Priscilla Credi-Vasquez, Prscilla Juliana Credi-Vasquez, J. VasquezCredit Priscilla, Priscilla Juliana Vaquez-Credi, Priscilla Juliana Vasquez, Priscilla Vasquez, Priscilla Juliana Vasquez, Priscilla Vasquez, Priscilla Juliana VasquezCredi, Priscilla J. VasquezCredi. Her probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of a Narcotic Drug, a Class 4 felony.