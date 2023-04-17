As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not to detain them yourself.

Nicholas James Collins, male, 27. Height 6 feet 1 inches, weight 156 pounds. Blond hair, blue eyes. Alias: Nicholas Collins, Nickolas James Collins, Nikolas James Collins, Rocky Collins. Tattoos: star on the right elbow; nautical star on the right wrist; skull on the back of the right calf; sleeve with “Collins”, spade and marijuana plants on the right arm; “Laura” and “Gabrielle” on left arm; spider and eyeball on the left leg, and “Lora Lamew” on the chest. His probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.

