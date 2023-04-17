As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not to detain them yourself.
• Nicholas James Collins, male, 27. Height 6 feet 1 inches, weight 156 pounds. Blond hair, blue eyes. Alias: Nicholas Collins, Nickolas James Collins, Nikolas James Collins, Rocky Collins. Tattoos: star on the right elbow; nautical star on the right wrist; skull on the back of the right calf; sleeve with “Collins”, spade and marijuana plants on the right arm; “Laura” and “Gabrielle” on left arm; spider and eyeball on the left leg, and “Lora Lamew” on the chest. His probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Miriam Adriana Bustos, female, 38. Height 5 feet 5 inches, weight 180 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Mariam A. Bostos, Adriana Bustos, Berenice Bustos, Bernice Bustos, Mariam Bustos, Mariam A. Bustos, Mina Bustos, Miraim Adraina Bustos, Myriam Adriana Bustos, Jessica. Tattoos: “Adriana” inside of the middle finger on the left hand and “Mina” inside ring finger of the left hand. Scar on the right hand. Her probation violation is for the conviction of Attempted Taking the Identity of Another Person, a Class 5 felon, and Attempted Forgery, a Class 5 felony.
• Steve Martin Medina, male, 26. Height 5 feet 5 inches, weight 128 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Jonathan Medina, Steve M. Medina, Steve Medina. Tattoos: Virgin Mary and “Jacqueline” on the upper left arm, skull on the right forearm, “High Flyer” on the left wrist, rose and “Damian” on the chest, and “Medina” on the back. His probation violation is for the conviction of Aggravated Driving While Under the Influence of Drugs, a Class 4 felony.
• Sarah Isabel Castanon, female, 23. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 160 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: semi-colon on the left thumb, “N” and a heart on the left middle finger, numeral 323 on the foot and dots on the toes. Her probation violation is for the conviction of Attempted Possession of a Narcotic Drug, a Class 5 felony, and two counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class 6 undesignated felony.