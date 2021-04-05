As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Marcus Owen Barley, male, 42. Height 5 feet 6 inches, weight 240 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Tattoos and distinguishing marks: “Kaci” on the right hand; “Cristina” and “Pride” on the right arm; “MOB” and “Native” on the left arm; “Holly” and skeleton with jester hat on the chest; “Barley” on the back, and scars on the right knee, left foot and forehead. His probation violation is for the conviction of attempted aggravated driving while under the influence of alcohol, a Class 5 felony.
• Ronald Dwayne Hanson, male, 71. Height 5 feet 10 inches, weight 156 pounds. Gray hair, brown eyes. Alias: Ronald Duane Hanson. Distinguishing marks: scar on the right hand. His probation violation is for the conviction of facilitation to commit trafficking in stolen property in the first degree, a Class 6 felony.
• James Yeghoian, male, 61, Height 5 feet 5 inches, weight 141 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: James L. Heaton, Leroy Yeghoian James, Lynn Rice, Jimmy Yeghoian, Leroy James Yeghoian, James Leroy Yenoian. Tattoos: six faces on the right shoulder; “Zildjilan” on the right leg; eagle on the right arm; “Britaney” and skull with crossing drum sticks on the left shoulder; circle with “K Tama” on the left leg; tribal design, mountains, three eagles, music notes, “Jim/Kim,” drum set, “Jama,” skeleton and “MUSICIAN” on the back, and a mole on the left cheek. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of dangerous drugs (methamphetamine), a Class 4 felony.
• Dean Robert Taylor, male, 58. Height 5 feet, 11 inches, weight 160 pounds. Brown hair, blue eyes. Alias: Scott Burbank, Dean Robert Jetty, Robert Dean Taylor, Jeff Robert Vanyost, Russell E. Ward. Tattoos and distinguishing marks: number 57 on the right finger, wolf with mountain scene on the chest, and scars on the right forearm, nose and forehead. His probation violation is for the conviction of attempted possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 5 felony.