As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not to detain them yourself.
• Charles Carter, male, 37. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 155 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Charles Edward Carter. His probation violation is for the conviction of Attempted Molestation of a Child, a Class 3 felony, and Attempted Molestation of a Child, a Class 3 felony.
• Terrace Williams, male, 32. Height 5 feet 9 inches, weight 149 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Dolo, Short Dolomic, D Nyce, Dough, Mic, Terrace Terrall Williams, Terrace Terall Williams, Terrance Williams. Tattoo: “Kieana” on the upper right arm. Scar on the right cheek near the eye. His probation violation is for the conviction of Criminal Trespass in the First Degree per Domestic Violence, a Class 6 undesignated felony, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony.
• Manuel Antonio Guerrero, male, 20. Height 5 feet 9 inchese, weight 151 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Manueln Antonio Guerrero. Tattoos: letter F on the right shoulder, “Guerrero” and “XLB2” on the right arm, B and “Beatriz” on the neck and S on the left shoulder. Scar on the left arm. His probation violation is for the conviction of Attempted Importation of Dangerous Drug, a Class 3 felony.
• Brian Anthony Cueto, male, 35. Height 6 feet 1 inch, weight 180 pound. Brown hair, hazel eyes. Alias: Bbrian Anthony Cueto, Brian Anhtony Cueto, Brian Cueto, Brian Anthony Queto. Tattoos: cloud on the right shoulder, three dots on the right hand, skull and “Jeremiah 32:27” on the chest, and puzzle pieces on the abdomen. His probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony, and Possession of a Dangerous Drug, a Class 4 felony.