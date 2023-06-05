As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not to detain them yourself.
• Grecco Gabriel Sotelo, male, 29. Height 6 feet, weight 165 pounds. Brown hair brown eyes. Alias: Jorge Rivera. His probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of a Dangerous Drug, a Class 5 felony.
• Anissa Esperanza Griego, female, 25. Height 5 feet 2 inches, weight 185 pounds. Black hair brown eyes. Alias: Anissa Griego. Tattoos: “Aamiyah” on the right wrist, dream catcher on the right thigh, flowers on the right hip, heart on the right ankle, leopard print on the neck, “Auri” on the left wrist, flower on the left shoulder, “Elisha” on the left ankle, “Tarcila” under the chin and an elephant head on the back. She has a birth mark on the upper lip. Her probation violation is for the conviction of Driving While Under the Influences of Intoxicating Liquor, a Class 1 misdemeanor, and Endangerment, a non-designated Class 6 felony.
• Christopher Wynne Forbush, male, 37. Height 5 feet 11 inches, weight 160 pounds. Brown hair brown eyes. Alias: Bubba, Chris Forbush, Christopher Forbush, Christopher Wayne Forbush, Wynne Forbush, Christopher Wynne, Chris. Tattoos: skull and “Coty” on the right forearm; clown faces and Devil Woman on the right arm; Smile Now, Cry Later faces on the right calf; spade on the neck, and “L.O.,” number 56 and flames on the chest. He has a scar on the left leg. His probation violation is for the conviction of the Possession of a Dangerous Drug, a Class 4 felony.
• Christian Loera, male, 46. Height 6 feet 2 inches, weight 185 pounds. Black hair brown eyes. Alias: Flaco Loera, Christian Flaco, Chris Loera, Christian Gonzalez Loera, Flaco Loera, Christian Lorea. Tattoos: number 3 on the upper right arm, letter P on the upper left arm, letter P and “Destiny” on the right forearm, “Flaco” and portrait of a female on the left forearm, and “Loera” on the back. His probation violation is for the conviction of Attempted Unlawful Flight from Pursuing Law Enforcement Vehicle, a Class 6 undesignated felony.