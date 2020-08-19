As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Frank Silva at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• David Marcus Rodriguez, male 32. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 190 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: “Andrew” and skulls on the right forearm; “Pay Me," dollar sign and a star on the right hand: letter D on the neck, and "Rodriguez" on the back. His probation violation is for the original conviction of attempted theft of transportation, a Class 6 felony.
• Angel Eric Morales, male, 19. Height 5 feet 6 inches, weight 132 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: bones on the left hand. His probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of dangerous drugs, a Class 4 felony, and theft, a Class 1 misdemeanor.
• Angelita Lopez-Contreras, female, 19. Height 5 feet 5 inches, weight 113 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: a pipe on the left wrist, numeral 420 on the left hand, a bear, numeral 831 and a star on the left arm, and peacock feathers on the chest. Her probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Angel Zavala, male, 24. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 185. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Manuel Zavala, Dandie Zavala. His probation violation is for the original conviction of attempted possession of dangerous drugs, a Class 5 felony, and attempted possession of dangerous drugs, a Class 5 felony.